Longview lands Dollar General warehouse

The final paperwork has been signed, officially landing a Fortune 200 company's next warehouse and 400-plus new jobs in an East Texas city.



The Longview Economic Development Corporation inked the deal with the Dollar General Corporation.



"They're number 128 on Forbes 200. Dollar General has historically had a sound strategy moving forward. They're a financially sound company," says LEDCO president and CEO Wayne Mansfield.



After offering incentives and negotiating for two months, LEDCO says the deal was finalized, as Dollar General named Longview a location for one of its 17 massive new distribution centers.



"We received a request for information probably about a year ago, We supplied information that would show Longview as a potential candidate for that distribution center," Mansfield says.



And all the chips fell into place.



110 acres has been earmarked for the distribution center at Longview north business park. For a company that has been a quiet success story. With staggering projections for the future.



A Fortune 200 company with over 14-thousand stores, the corporation plans on opening 900 new stores in 2018, and project that by years end 3 in 4 Americans will live within 5 miles of a Dollar General.



"For Longview and our area it's labor, availability of skilled labor. And excellent transportation network," says Mansfield.



And landing this fish is enormous.



"It's not just Longview, it's Gregg county and the region, too. 400 jobs, additional contractors addition construction jobs. All of the local businesses that could benefit from a project of this magnitude. All the documents have been executed and the deal has been closed. We're excited to have them here in Longview," Mansfield says.



LEDCO officials say groundbreaking should occur in early January for the distribution center, and it is expected to open in 2019.



