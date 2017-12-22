FAA awards East Texas man Master Pilot award

An East Texas pilot flew jets, planes and even helicopters for over fifty years, and now he’s got a little something to show for it.

Today at East Texas Regional Airport in Gregg County Robert Scheinblum received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, the most prestigious award issued by the FAA to pilots. Getting the award means that all during his time as a civilian pilot, a Marine pilot, and a commercial pilot, he didn’t have one safety violation.

He says he has always loved planes.

“That’s just something that’s been inside of me since I can remember. I built model airplanes as a child. I colored pictures of airplanes when I was a child. All I ever wanted to do was fly airplanes,” Scheinblum said.

Scheinblum says he flew about 30 kinds of planes, jets and helicopters. He retired from piloting in 2015.

