East Texas sheriff’s department hands out Christmas cheer instead of tickets

Instead of handing out citations or tickets, officers from one East Texas sheriff’s department went ahead and spread some Christmas joy.

In a recent Facebook post, officers from the Gregg County sheriff’s office are seen conducting your average traffic stops, except there’s a twist.

Instead of receiving citations, drivers are handed their secret Santa gift.

A much-unexpected gift, that brought some of the drivers to tears.

