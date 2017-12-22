Southwestern Beef and Sweet Potato Pie by Texas Beef Council

Shalene McNeill with the Texas Beef Council and BeeflovingTexans.com shares a great recipe to fill up your family on a chilly night.

Southwestern Beef and Sweet Potato Pie

Ingredients

• 1 pound lean ground beef

• 1 large sweet potato, chopped into 1/2 inch pieces

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 large onion, chopped

• 1 large jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1/4 cup water

• 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1 teaspoon chili powder

• 1/2 teaspoon oregano

• 1/4 teaspoon paprika

• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

• 1 cup shredded Mexican cheese

• 1 package refrigerated pie crusts (2 crusts)

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 425ºF. Place chopped sweet potato in a small saucepan, cover with water and add salt. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover and cook until potatoes are tender, about 5 minutes. Drain water and set aside.

2. In a deep skillet begin browning meat, over medium heat, breaking it up to a crumbly mixture. Add onion and jalapeño and continue cooking until meat is just cooked and then add garlic. Stir to combine and cook another minute. Drain the beef mixture in a colander and then return to the skillet.

3. Add in water and seasonings. Stir to combine and cook another 3-5 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in sweet potatoes and cheese.

4. Unroll one pie crust. You may have to roll it out with a rolling pin, making it a little larger if you have a deeper pie pan. Center crust in pan and add meat mixture.

5. Top with second crust, use a fork to seal crusts together and crimp edge. Take a square piece of 18-inch heavy foil and with scissors round the corners to create a circle. Center the circle on a sheet pan and center the pie on top. Pull edges up and around pie, crimping edges so they lightly cover the edges of the pie to keep them from browning too early. Bake 45 minutes-1 hour.