Tatum man accused of using machete to force himself on a woman

Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Tatum man accused of sexually assaulting a woman while holding a machete to her throat.

Tyler Ray Pilkington, 25, is charged with aggravated sexual assault.

According to an arrest affidavit, a deputy spoke with the victim on the phone while she was at a Tyler hospital for a sexual assault exam. She said Pilkington forced her to have sex with him while holding a machete to her throat. According to the affidavit, Pilkington left a small cut on her neck with the machete.

The woman said Pilkington said he would kill her and she did not deserve to live. The woman told the deputy she thought she was going to die.

According to the affidavit, a SANE nurse examined the woman and said she had injuries on her neck and arm.

