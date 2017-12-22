TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes shut down after wreck at Erwin, Loop 323 in Tyler

Tyler police are responding to a crash at a major intersection that has shut down some lanes.
About 12:45 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Erwin Street and Loop 323 in response to a multi-vehicle crash. All but one northbound lane on Loop 323 is shut down.
Details about the crash were not immediately available. Drivers should use caution in the area.
