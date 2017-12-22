2 arrested in Titus County burglary case

Two burglary suspects were caught in the act in Titus County.

Thursday, Titus County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2700 block of Farm to Market Road 2348. When they arrived, they found suspects still on the scene.

Deputies detained them and conducted an investigation. They determined that the two had entered the residence with the intent to commit a theft.

Officials arrested Glenn Davis Willis III, 40, and Christopher Nathaniel Blystone, 41.

Both are charged with burglary of a habitation: entered to commit a felony other than theft; Willis is also charged with assault causing bodily injury/Family violence enhanced impede breathing.

They were booked into the Titus County Jail.

