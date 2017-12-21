Chocolate-mint crinkles by Mama Steph

Because this recipe uses a cake mix, you don't have to measure baking powder and cocoa powder, etc. You just pour it in and go! These cookies are so delicious and are very cute, too. Great for gifting!

Chocolate mint Crinkle Cookies:

1 box (15 to 18 ounces) chocolate cake mix

· 2 large eggs

· ½ cup vegetable oil

· ½ teaspoon peppermint extract

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Combine the cake mix, eggs, extract and oil in a large mixing bowl and beat with an electric mixer at medium speed until well blended, about 2 minutes.

3. Form the dough into balls a little smaller than a golf ball size and roll them in powdered sugar.

4. Next, place them 2 inches apart on large parchment paper-lined baking sheet.

5. Bake until very lightly browned at the edges, 10 to 12 minutes. Allow to cool completely before removing from the baking sheets. Makes 12 to 15 cookies.