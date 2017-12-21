First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours. A similar weather scenario to what happened Tuesday is in store for much of East Texas. Very warm, moist air will be in place as a slow-moving cold front dives into East Texas midday Friday.

Scattered showers are expected to begin early Friday and continue off and on through the day. Some rain will be heavy at times and could fall on areas already water-logged after the last rain event. Flash Flooding will be a concern with the heavier bands of rain. Ahead of the cold front, in the warmer air, a few isolated storms could become strong to severe.

There is enough upper level energy to support some rotation within any severe thunderstorms, therefore isolated tornadoes will be a threat in any strong storm. The cold front will push south and east of the area late Friday and bring in drier air with the rain ending from north to south overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. Cooler, drier air will be in place for the weekend.

