Cumberland Academy students give back to East Texas community

If you walk through Rose Rudman Trail, you can't miss the scarves left behind by a group of Cumberland Academy students.

Eighth grade teacher Lanita Potter said she got the idea for a community service project online. She said her students were more than willing to give back to their community.

"So our kids have been collecting scarves for a week," she said. "They've put cute little tags on them letting them know that anyone can have the scarves that want them and they've decorated the park. It looks so nice for anybody to take."

Potter and her students tied over 100 scarves around the trees for anyone passing by that might need a little warmth during the winter season.

Student Makayla Ford said this experience inspired her to participate in more community service projects.

"I felt like it was important to give back to our community and understand that this isn't for us, it's for the people in need," she said.

The students said they hope to inspire community members to stop by and place their own scarves on the trees. Student Angel Aguirre said this project gave him the opportunity to have a new and fulfilling experience.

"I know that not everybody has something to keep warm, so I feel like somebody needed this," he said.

All of the students said they hope the scarves will make people happy and keep East Texans warm during the cold weather.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.