Dallas man accused of threatening East Texas Judge sent to prison

A trial in Hopkins County for a Dallas man charged with retaliation this week ended with a prison sentence.

Robert Allen Hawkins, 52, was accused of threatening District Judge Eddie Northcutt.

The incident reportedly happened on Facebook in December of 2016 and January of 2017.

According to Dave Kirkpatrick with East Texas Radio, who was in the courtroom, the defendant allegedly sent Judge Northcutt an image of ISIS terrorists about to execute hostages, along with a comment indicating this was his "next step" for the judge.

Prior to this, the defendant reportedly sent a series of letters to the judge expressing his frustration with Judge Northcutt and Hopkins County, claiming they were corrupt.

Hawkins claimed to work for the Central Intelligence Agency in some of his messages.

The defendant testified that he only sent the messages to Judge Northcutt because he wanted to bait Hopkins County into arresting him, to expose their corruption at a jury trial.

He also testified that he did not intend to threaten anyone, saying he was trying to warn Hopkins County officials that he was going to get the CIA to investigate them.

The jury deliberated for approximately two hours before finding the defendant guilty.

After a short hearing, Hawkins was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

