Marshall ISD Superintendent responds to removal of student after verbal threat

A Marshall Independent School District student has been removed from campus after a threat against one of the schools, the district says.

Superintendent Dr. Jerry Gibson gave the following statement to KLTV:

Marshall ISD is using every means available to keep our students as well as faculty and staff safe. A verbal threat was reported to Marshall High School administration by a student. The threat was taken seriously and investigated immediately by MISD police as well as administration. I have the utmost confidence in the measures that are in place.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, the district released a statement on the incident, saying that security would be enhanced on the campus.

"ATTENTION PARENTS OF MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS: On Wednesday, December 20, Marshall ISD Police, Marshall High School and district administration were been made aware of a statement from a student regarding a possible threat toward the MHS campus that was allegedly to take place on Friday, December 22.

The matter is still under investigation by the Marshall ISD Police Department and the student has been removed from campus. Administration is taking this alleged threat very seriously and will enact additional security measures the next two days at MHS.

We want you to be aware of the precautions we are taking to ensure the safety and security of all of our students and staff.

Beginning Thursday through Friday, the district will increase the number of police officers at Marshall High School.

The MHS campus will be on soft lockdown status all day with every entrance to the facility locked and under constant surveillance by either police officer or MHS staff.

Entry to the high school will be limited to just two areas Thursday and Friday. Students may enter the school through the main entrance near the front office, or through the entrance to the cafeteria from the bus loop. The bus loop entrance will be locked and secured once the school day has begun. Anyone arriving late to school or throughout the day will be required to enter the building through the main office entrance.

Students will possibly be subjected to searches via electronic wand and all backpacks will be subject to search as well throughout the day.

While we do not wish to alarm anyone we do want to assure you that MISD will take all measures necessary to ensure the safety of our students and campus personnel. Threats such as these will not be tolerated and will be taken seriously.

Thank you for your support, and we will keep you informed of any changes or developments."

