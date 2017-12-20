Two vehicles stolen, several vandalized at Tyler Airport

On December 12, Loribeth Land parked her truck at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport and left for business a trip. A week later, she returned to a nightmare.

“At first glance, it just looked like my window had been busted out,” says Land. “Then when I reached to move the plastic to grab the door handle, there was no door handle.”

Land's truck was completely ransacked the same night she left, but it wasn’t until she got back and discovered her car in the parking lot at 11 p.m. that she learned what happened.

“The trim had been torn off, the glass had been completely busted in,” says Land. “I couldn’t put the key in because they had jammed something in the vehicle trying to get the vehicle to start.”

Land says the situation left her feeling vulnerable and alone, but according to Tyler police, she wasn’t the only victim. Four other vehicles were vandalized that night, and two were stolen.

The two stolen vehicles have been recovered. Two suspects who were in the vehicle were arrested onsite.

Land, however, is still concerned that something like this could happen in the airport parking lot.

"At minimum, I would expect that my vehicle has surveillance around it on a pretty regular basis,” says Land. “I don't care that the airports only open from 4-11 for flights vehicles are there 24/7."

Tyler police serve as airport security however, the grounds aren't continuously patrolled and the airport manager, Davis Dickson, was vague about security cameras being in parking lots.

"The airport has surveillance for certain areas that are really what we would consider for aviation security high focal points," says Davis.

Because of this incident, Tyler Pounds is looking into making changes to the way security is scheduled.

Tyler police say the incident is still under investigation. At this time they are still working to find out the relationship of those arrested to the crime and their identities have not been released.

