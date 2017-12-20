Interstate closed for several hours Wednesday after multi-vehicle wreck

More >>
The 18-wheeler ran into the back of a pickup, then and RV, resulting in a chain reaction. Minor injuries were reported.
The 18-wheeler ran into the back of a pickup, then and RV, resulting in a chain reaction. Minor injuries were reported.More >>
A trial in Hopkins County for a Dallas man charged with retaliation this week ended with a prison sentence.More >>
A trial in Hopkins County for a Dallas man charged with retaliation this week ended with a prison sentence.More >>
"I know that not everybody has something to keep warm, so I feel like somebody needed this," one student said.More >>
"I know that not everybody has something to keep warm, so I feel like somebody needed this," one student said.More >>
A signing Santa Claus made a special stop Wednesday morning to visit with some hearing-impaired children in Longview.More >>
A signing Santa Claus made a special stop Wednesday morning to visit with some hearing-impaired children in Longview.More >>
"We're seeing a lot of kids getting the flu," Jeffrey Abeldt, pharmacist at Brickstreet Pharmacy, says.More >>
"We're seeing a lot of kids getting the flu," Jeffrey Abeldt, pharmacist at Brickstreet Pharmacy, says.More >>