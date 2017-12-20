Storm damage reported in Reklaw community

Tornado warnings were issued for several East Texas counties on Tuesday night, and on Wednesday, many woke up to damages right on their doorstep.

“There is a lot of damage, a lot of trees on house and trees on fences,” said Matthew Morris, who was driving around Reklaw early Tuesday morning looking at the damage left.

“There are people out picking up their stuff that is scattered across,” said Morris.

All along the Texas Forest Trail in Reklaw there were branches and debris covering the path.

Also in plain sight was metal, wrapped around trees.

Reklaw resident Edward Delaney woke up to a tree ripped out of the ground.

He’s fortunate his home and other property were not damaged, but just across the road, his neighbor Joey Bishop was not so lucky.

“My barn imploded. The front door just sucked in and the back door blew out,” said Bishop.

Bishop estimates it will cost him $15,000 to $20,000 to rebuild his barn, but says his only concern now is to clean up his property.

Reklaw's City Utility Manger says crews worked to clear roads all day Wednesday. The best news is that no one was hurt.

