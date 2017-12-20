Military family reunited in East Texas just time for Christmas

An East Texas military family has been reunited just in time for Christmas.

Sergeant Shonda Diggs has been in the U.S. Air Force for 12 years. She has spent the past thirteen months on a non-voluntary deployment in South Korea, but today she came home for good.

Diggs reunited with her 5- and 7-year-old sons, a surprise for Lincoln and Hendrix, while they were in class at Carlisle Elementary School.



According to Mrs. Wood, Hendrix’s Kindergarten teacher, “He just told me he was going to ask Santa for his two front teeth and for his Momma to be home by Monday.”



During the reunion, Lincoln asked his mother, “So you’re not leaving us anymore?" His mother replied, “No baby, I’m home for good!”



During the family’s time apart, the boys kept in touch with their mother though Skype, but Lincoln says it still had its complications.

“If it was night here, Mommy would be waking up, and if it was sun-time here, Mommy would be sleeping."



Diggs is a single mother, so during her deployment the boys lived in Carlisle with their cousins.



Diggs Cousin April Martinez says the boys “know what she is doing is to benefit all of us, not just them… It is going to be really hard to watch them leave.”

Diggs, Lincoln and Hendrix will spend Christmas with their family in East Texas and then plan to move to Phoenix.

