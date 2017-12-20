TRAFFIC ALERT: DPS working two vehicle wreck near I-20 in Lindal - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

TRAFFIC ALERT: DPS working two vehicle wreck near I-20 in Lindale

LINDALE, TX (KLTV) -

DPS is working a two-vehicle minor wreck on Highway 69, South of I-20 in the Lindale area.

Traffic is down to one lane in the area. The northbound lane is currently closed as crews try to clean up the scene.  

Please avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes.

