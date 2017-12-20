First Alert Weather Day declared Friday as cold front moves into ETX

After a warm day Thursday, the next cold front will be moving into East Texas Friday morning.

Friday will be a First Alert Weather Day and disruptive weather is possible.

Expect a few isolated showers possible ahead of the front Thursday evening, but likely rain along the cold front by Friday morning. The front will be very slow-moving, so rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms could last off and on throughout the day Friday and possibly into early Saturday morning.

The chance for any severe thunderstorms is very low at this time, but there is a good chance for more heavy rainfall on top of all the rain East Texas has already seen in the last week.

That means flooding concerns will remain elevated. Those that are traveling for the upcoming holiday should be ready to take extra time on the roadways as they will likely encounter heavy rainfall at times.

Timing: