Longview woman on disability gets new roof from "Santa's Helpers"

Patsy Owens is thrilled about her new roof. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

It’s one of the best Christmas gifts anyone could receive, and she didn’t even ask for it. A Longview woman on disability hasn’t been able to get her home up to specs, so when a CODE officer noticed it he decided to help rather than issue a citation.

So he got the ball rolling on a new roof for free.

Patsy Owens lost her husband a couple years ago and her home fell into disrepair.

“I’ve worked hard for everything I’ve got. It may not be much to others but it’s a lot to me,” Owens said.

So when Longview CODE Compliance Officer Kenneth James spotted her house he had to take a closer look.

“She had holes in the roof and shingles missing and water coming in her house,” James said.

Her roof was no match for recent torrential rain.

“She had pots and pans all over the house collecting the water,” James revealed.

“I’m trying the darndest to do the best I can,” Owens said.

So instead of issuing a fine she couldn’t afford to pay, James got in touch with Sgt. Chip Koepke. They had worked together on over 50 homes in Longview.

“He had come to me on this one and said that she really didn’t have the means to fix the violations and do the repairs on the house,” Koepke recalled.

So he called a former co-worker who is now a professional roofer.

“Find out if they did any kind of charity work and he said yeah they did,” Koepke explained.

Jon Hopkins was then contacted.

“We decided to get involved,” Hopkins said.

Of course it didn’t happen overnight, but initial contact with Patsy was only about two months earlier.

“It’s a blessing. I thank the Lord for it because if it wasn’t for the man above; he answered my prayer,” Owens said through tears.

“If it gets her through Christmas without having pots and pans catching rain then we’ve done our job,” Hopkins smiled.

“And now Santa can land on it,” I said to Kenneth James.

“Yes he can,” James laughed.

“It’s just amazing that there are a lot of good people out there,” Owens said.

“You won’t have to put pots and pans down anymore,” I said to Patsy who covered her mouth to hold back the tears.

She just wanted what we all want: a roof over our heads.

There is still work to do on Patsy’s house. She has problems with her windows and a back yard that needs to be cleaned up. If you’d like to help call Longview CODE Compliance at 903-237-2760.

