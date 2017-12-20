Signing Santa pays visit to Longview elementary school

A signing Santa Claus made a special stop Wednesday morning to visit with some hearing-impaired children in Longview.

Santa surprised kids at Johnston McQueen Elementary school around 9:30 a.m.

According to Elizabeth Ross with Longview ISD, some of the children had never had the opportunity to communicate with Santa as most do not know sign language. So for some of them, it was their first time to ever interact with St. Nick.

Santa was actually Lt. Tony Stone with the Kilgore Police Department who was contacted by Johnston McQueen hearing impaired teacher, Whitney Reardon.

Stone's parents were hearing impaired. He says he learned to sign before he could even talk.

About ten students got to tell Santa what they wanted this year and Santa heard them loud and clear.

