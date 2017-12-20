FFO Home to open new store in Longview at end of month

The Grand Opening celebration of FFO Home's new 25,000 square foot store in Longview is coming up soon.

The celebration will be held Friday, Dec. 29th at 10 a.m.

The new store will be located in the former Hastings Building at 405 W Loop 281 Suite A in the Oak Forest Plaza.

Residents of Longview and surrounding areas can now buy furniture and mattresses at a low price.

Larry Zigerelli, President, and CEO stated, “We are excited to strengthen our relationship with Texas by opening our doors to our friends in Longview and the surrounding area. We look forward to serving the furnishing needs of area residents through our commitment to providing outstanding quality furniture at the guaranteed lowest prices, backed by superior customer service and strong involvement in the communities we serve.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m with the Longview Chamber of Commerce. This will be followed by a weekend of Grand Opening festivities, including special prize giveaways such as a Comfort Home power recliner.

