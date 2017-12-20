Tyler police searching for Houston man reported missing in East Texas

Tyler police are searching for a missing man from the Houston area.

Police are searching for Alberto Arias-Nunez, 37, of Houston.

According to family and friends, Arias-Nunez was headed to Tyler to purchase a vehicle. Police say his vehicle was later located in the Waskom area. The department is working with Waskom officers to locate Arias-Nunez.

To provide information on his whereabouts, contact Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

