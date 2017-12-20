Officials give details on wreck that injured deputy fire marshal

Officials are providing new information about a wreck that injured a deputy fire marshal.

According to Tyler Assistant Fire Marshal Brandon Davis, Deputy Fire Marshal Ryan Hay was involved in an accident Wednesday night while responding to a structure fire.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on South Broadway at Fourth Street around 10:43 p.m Tuesday.

Hay who is stationed out of Station 7, was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released for bumps and bruises.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital.

