National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck city of Rusk

An EF-1 tornado struck the city of Rusk on Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS crews are surveying damages today in Cherokee and Rusk counties after storms moved through the area Tuesday evening. NWS crews will start is Rusk and travel toward Reklaw today, which they say is the same path the storm took.

