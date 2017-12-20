TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 64W shut down near Henderson High School after wreck

TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 64W shut down near Henderson High School - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
HENDERSON, TX (KLTV) -

Traffic is delayed in Rusk County after a collision on Highway 64 West.

Wednesday morning, the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management cautioned drivers that Highway 64 West near Henderson High School was temporarily shut down due to a crash.

The office says Henderson Police Department officers are on the scene and traffic delays are expected.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.

