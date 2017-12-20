TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 64W shut down near Henderson High School after wreck

West Sabine ISD's administration has decided to cancel classes for Thursday and Friday because of widespread illnesses in the district.More >>
West Sabine ISD's administration has decided to cancel classes for Thursday and Friday because of widespread illnesses in the district.More >>
For the first time in the modern era of college football, high school seniors can sign national letters of intent before National Signing Day, which traditionally takes place on the first Wednesday in February.More >>
For the first time in the modern era of college football, high school seniors can sign national letters of intent before National Signing Day, which traditionally takes place on the first Wednesday in February.More >>
An EF-1 tornado struck the city of Rusk on Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.More >>
An EF-1 tornado struck the city of Rusk on Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.More >>
Interstate 20 WB at mile marker 589 just before the Highway 31 exit in Gregg County is shut down.More >>
Interstate 20 WB at mile marker 589 just before the Highway 31 exit in Gregg County is shut down.More >>
The National Weather Service is expected to survey damage in Cherokee and Rusk counties after storms moved through the area Tuesday evening.More >>
The National Weather Service is expected to survey damage in Cherokee and Rusk counties after storms moved through the area Tuesday evening.More >>