DPS: I-20W in Gregg County re-opened after wreck

UPDATE:

DPS says I-20 has reopened after wreck that caused major traffic delays Wednesday morning.

Debris from the wreck has been removed. Traffic is moving but is still backed up from Highway 31 all the way to Eastman Road.

An 18 wheeler reportedly ran into the back of a pickup truck, causing a chain reaction.

The vehicle that was found submerged in the water was unoccupied.

PREVIOUS:

Interstate 20 West at mile marker 589, just before the Highway 31 exit in Gregg County, is shut down after a multi-vehicle wreck.

The road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time due to a five-vehicle wreck.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, officials were responding to a report of a submerged vehicle at the time of the crash.

Troopers say that from a preliminary assessment, they believe traffic began to slow as emergency vehicles and a dive team responded to the scene. An 18-wheeler ran into the back of RV, resulting in a chain reaction. At least five vehicles were involved in the crash.

Injuries have been reported at this time.

DPS troopers also say they determined that no one was in the submerged vehicle and they later learned that the driver became stuck in the mud and their vehicle later washed down the creek.

Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes if possible.

