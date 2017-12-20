Damage reported in Cherokee, Rusk counties from overnight storms - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Damage reported in Cherokee, Rusk counties from overnight storms

By Yocelin Gallardo, Multimedia Journalist/Anchor
and Lane Luckie, Anchor
Damage was reported to an RV in the Reklaw area. (Source: KLTV staff) Damage was reported to an RV in the Reklaw area. (Source: KLTV staff)
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

The National Weather Service is expected to survey damage in Cherokee and Rusk counties after storms moved through the area Tuesday evening.

Wednesday morning, an RV was found to have been damaged by a collapsed awning near the corner of White Oak Road and Texas Forest Trail in Reklaw. Debris was also strewn across the property. More metal sheets were caught in the branches of a tree.

There are other reports of downed trees in the area.

READ MORE: Rusk ISD cancels classes due to power outage

Tornado warnings were issued for several East Texas counties on Tuesday. After conducting its survey Wednesday, the National Weather Service will determine what type of weather caused the damage.

Storm reports may be submitted to the National Weather Service by visiting their website.

