DPS identifies victim in fatal Upshur County crash

From the Texas Department of Public Safety

On December 19, 2017 at approximately 12:34 PM, Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on SH-155, 3.8 miles south of the city of Gilmer in Upshur County.

Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2006 Toyota 4Runner, identified as 17 year-old Cherish Elaine Kelley of Big Sandy, was traveling north on SH-155 while the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet tow truck, identified as 31 year-old Jessica Leann Reed of Lone Star, was traveling south on the same roadway. Kelley lost control of the Toyota on the wet roadway, spun around backwards into the southbound lanes. The front of the tow truck struck the back of the Toyota. The Toyota spun around and went off the west side of the road and came to rest facing east. The tow truck slid sideways and came to rest on the shoulder facing west.

Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Rhonda Welch, her body was taken to Crowley Funeral Home in Gilmer. Next of kin has been notified.

Reed was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.