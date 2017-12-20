East Texas woman killed in two-vehicle wreck in Grand Saline

The Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that killed one person in Grand Saline.

Troopers responded to the two vehicle crash on U.S. 80 on at 4:35 p.m., according to DPS. A preliminary investigation shows the driver of a 2012 Hyundai Elantra, identified as 51 year-old Martha Jane Maxfield, was traveling south on FM 17.

According to DPS Maxfield failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of U.S. 80 and drove into the path of a 2010 Ford F-150.

The driver of the truck is identified as 28 year-old Mark Anthony Ratcliff of Dallas. Maxfield was riding unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle, according to DPS.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Pam Harvath. Maxfield's body was taken to Bartley's Funeral Home in Grand Saline. Next of kin has been notified.

Ratcliff was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

