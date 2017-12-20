Rusk ISD cancels classes due to power outage

The National Weather Service is expected to survey damage in Cherokee and Rusk counties after storms moved through the area Tuesday evening.More >>
More than 1,700 people were left without electricity after storms rolled through East Texas Tuesday night.More >>
Rusk Independent School District has announced it will not hold classes Wednesday, due to a power outage.More >>
Tyler Police are investigating a Tuesday night wreck involving a a fire marshal's vehicle.More >>
