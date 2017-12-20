Wednesday's weather: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s

Another muggy morning is in store for us this morning, fortunately however, we're expecting plenty of sunshine today so any fog you see this morning will lift around 9 AM.

Skies today are expected to remain mostly sunny with highs reaching into the upper 60s and possibly even some 70s around deep East Texas with westerly winds shifting to the south at around five miles per hour later this evening.

Tonight's overnight lows will dip into the lower 50s and then even more sunshine for Thursday with highs reaching into the lower 70s for the first official day of winter.

Another good possibility for rain arrives late Thursday night into Friday morning as a cold front pushes through East Texas.

This has the possibility of being an all day event just like yesterday so we will be keeping our eyes on Friday very closely.

Another cold front will push through late Saturday into early Sunday reinforcing some chilly temps for Sunday and Christmas Monday, leaving skies mostly clear and highs in the mid 40s.

Today is expected to be bright and beautiful with all the sunshine so make sure you enjoy it! We certainly deserve it after the past couple of cloudy, muggy days.

