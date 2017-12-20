Tenaha ready for 5th trip to state

The Tenaha Tigers are making their fifth trip to the state championships and are looking for their third title.

Coach Craig Horn moved the team indoors on Tuesday to escape the potentially bad weather. On Wednesday, the team will practice in Carthage and then travel to Arlington to prepare for their game with Muenster.

Horn is not new to his state championship opponent. In Horn's first year at Tenaha back in 2015, the Tigers lost to the Hornets in the fourth round.



"I would not call it a revenge game," Horn said. "We do not see Muenster very much. There is no ill will towards them. "They do everything right. They are a good team. We are just focused on winning state. It doesn't matter if it is against Muenster or someone else."



Many of the seniors on Tenaha played in the loss to Muenster. Now three years later, the team has embraced the style of Coach Horn and are ready for their chance to shine at AT&T Stadium.

"We were very young and not that good," running back Ontario Thompson said. "We have bought in and we are listening to coach. We know what we have to do.

If Tenaha wants to celebrate in Arlington, they will need to outlast a tough Muenster team that has taken a similar path to AT&T Stadium. Both teams are 15-0 and have ran through their opponents.

"They are very disciplined," Horn said. "I am just going to tell it like it is. Sometimes you might have a game where somebody doesn't give you all their effort or they might not match up with you. We will not get that with Muenster. They are a good team. They will bring it every play and they play from whistle to whistle."

The players know they are almost on the big stage and there is not much left to said. All they want to do is write their own history.



"There are a lot of guys around here that talk about how good they were, but they don't have a championship," wide receiver Trae Gardiner said."For us to win that championship means a lot."

Tenaha will kick off against Muenster at 11 am on Thursday from AT&T Stadium.

