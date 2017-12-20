Fire Marshal SUV involved in multi-vehicle crash on Broadway in Tyler

A fire marshal's vehicle has been involved in a wreck on a busy street in Tyler.



The crash happened on Broadway in front of Bergfeld Park at about 10:55 p.m. Involved were a Tyler Fire Marshall SUV, a red Ford Mustang, and possibly another vehicle. According to our reporter at the scene, the Mustang struck a tree in the park as a result of the wreck.

Police say the intersection of Broadway and 4th Street, across from Walgreens, will be shut down for at least 45 minutes while the wreck is investigated. Avoid the area.

Tyler Police Sgt. John Riggle said there do not appear to be any life-threatening injuries. EMS and firefighters are at the scene, but no one has been transported.

Riggle said he is not sure if the fire marshal vehicle's driver was responding to a call when the wreck happened. Officials are still present interviewing the people involved.



