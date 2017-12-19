Wet conditions affect much of East Texas



Rain, rain and more rain today in East Texas, leading to enough wrecks to logjam I-20. We have a new report tonight on the state of East Texas roads and meteorologist Katie Vossler will let you know when you can expect it to dry up in the weather where you live.

Some East Texas school kids have decided to take a unique approach to learning history. Donna McCollum has the story of what 11 million paper clips are teaching 8th graders who want to better understand the world.

