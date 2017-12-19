Widespread damage reported across parts of Cherokee County - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Widespread damage reported across parts of Cherokee County

(KLTV) -

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office tells us, they are dealing with widespread damage across the mid part of the county.

There are many reports of high water, trees down and power lines down.

If you live in this area-- they advise staying inside and away from any damage.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly