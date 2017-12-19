More than 1,700 East Texans without power following storms

More than 1,700 people were left without electricity after storms rolled through East Texas Tuesday night.

According to Oncor's website, there are widespread outages, with the greatest concentration of those being in the Rusk area. As of 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, approximately 1,052 customers were affected in that area. Power was expected to be restored by 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

As of 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, SWEPCO reported more than 260 customers without power in the Longview, Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Kilgore areas.

Tornado warnings expired at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for the counties of Cherokee, Rusk, Panola, Nacogdoches and Shelby.

