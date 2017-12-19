Tornado warnings expire for ETX counties

Tornado warnings have expired for several East Texas counties but severe storm warnings and watches continue.Tuesday afternoon the National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for Rusk, Cherokee and Nacogdoches counties. Those warnings expired at 8:30 p.m.A severe thunderstorm watch continues for Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Shelby; and Smith counties through 9 p.m. Flash flooding is a possiblity.Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.