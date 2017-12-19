DPS: 1 killed in two-vehicle wreck on SH 155, near Gilmer

Authorities have identified one of two victims involved in a fatal wreck on SH 155.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, they received a call at about 12:34 p.m. Tuesday in regards to a two-vehicle wreck along SH 155, just four miles south of Gilmer.

DPS said that a 2006 Toyota 4-runner, driven by a juvenile, was traveling northbound on 155 at an unsafe speed, when the vehicle hydroplaned and spun into the southbound lane, striking into a 2002 Chevrolet.

The juvenile driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Jessica Reed, 31, of Lone Star.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.