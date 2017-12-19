Gladewater police investigating aggravated robbery

Gladewater police are investigating an aggravated robbery.

Police say the robbery occurred Tuesday afternoon at Cash Store in the 100 block of East Upshur Street. Police say the suspect robbed an employee at the store and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The police department released a photo of the suspect Tuesday evening.

To provide information on the case, contact Gladewater Police Department at 903-845-2166.

