East Texas woman asks public's help to find son's stolen ATV

It's been a tough year for Tonna Boynton and her family. Earlier this year their house burned down and they lost almost everything they own. Now, her son's ATV was stolen.

"It just seems like it's been one thing after another," she said. "I'm more upset because like I said it's not that they stole from me, they stole from my son."

Her son, James Neely, got into a car accident three years ago and is now paralyzed from the chest down. Boynton said she purchased the ATV to give her son a sense of freedom.

"But it was something for him that gave him a little bit of sense of normality," she said. "The goal was to put equipment in it so he could drive it and now we don't even get that chance."

The ATV was stolen in Whitehouse on FM 346 near the Wildcat Mart. Boynton said it hurts to know something so meaningful was stolen from her son.

"He rode in the ATV a couple of times; he loved it," she said. "It was so cool to be able to get him out of his wheelchair."

Neely said he's sad to see his ATV gone, but he's more concerned about his mom.

"I told my mom that it was okay, that she didn't have to worry about it," he said. "I didn't want it to ruin her Christmas because, you know, she's a very giving person."



The Smith County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the theft. If you have any information about the theft, please call the sheriff at 903-590-2661.

