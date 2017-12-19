ETX animals travel out of state for adoption

A group of East Texas puppies and dogs are making their way north, not quite to see Santa Claus, but to find a forever home.

A van loaded with 19 furry friends and three volunteers hit the road Tuesday morning.

Deborah Dobbs, Executive Director of the SPCA of East Texas and two other volunteers will take turns driving from Tyler to Oxford, Connecticut, over the next two days.

“In the north there is a shortage and in the south there is an overpopulation, and we just want to be a part of the solution.”

This is the second year Dobbs and volunteers have driven animals to the New England area to be adopted.

With help from rescue groups, many of them have already been adopted and have families waiting for them at the end of the trip.

The interest of out-of-state people in adopting has been a relief says Dobbs because local animal shelters are overcrowded.

“In East Texas, we are at a 10% overpopulation rate. Many of the animals that need help can’t be sheltered, so people go out to the country and dump them,” says Dobbs.

Six of the puppies were discovered in the trash not long ago; if it were not for this trip, Dobbs says they would probably not have an opportunity for a good home.

“So until things get better here, we are going to continue to push them out to the northeast as long as they take them,” said Dobbs.

Dobbs says thanks to these roadtrips, homeless pets from our community now live in homes in Boston, Martha ’s Vineyard, and Manhattan.

The SPCA of East Texas is hoping to make at least monthly trips.

