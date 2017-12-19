Texas mom accidentally bakes Elf on shelf

Counters, tables and over the chimney tops are just some of the spots parents place their elf on the shelf during this holiday season for their little ones to find. But, one mom out-baked these spots with her hilarious, yet traumatizing, moment.

Brittany Mease, a Wiley, TX mom, who describes herself as a mother of wonders, veteran, and newly labeled elf killer, has gone viral after her Monday Facebook post over her recent Elf on the shelf incident.

Mease attempted to cheat the system by telling her kids that Elfis, the elf, had to be on bed rest, “Y’all know I can’t stand doing Elf on the Shelf but I suck it up every year and do it to see those precious smiles on my beautiful children’s faces.”

But what happens when two weeks pass by and her kids begin to wonder where Elfis is?

In a recent post, Mease updated that she was able to find an extra Elf on the shelf from last year, but still believes Elfis looks at her as if he “still owns her."

