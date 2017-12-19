Gregg County man handed lengthy sentence for harassment of public servant

A Longview man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for harassing a public servant.

A Gregg County jury found Roger Benefield guilty and sentenced him to confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice today.

In June, Benefield was found to be harassing a female at Magrill Plaza. Officer Larry Solomon of the Longview Police Department intervened. Benefield became belligerent with Officer Solomon and spit on him.

Benefield’s punishment was enhanced to that of a habitual offender due to having been convicted of two prior felonies. After hearing all the evidence and finding both prior convictions true, the jury handed Benefield the lengthy sentence.

