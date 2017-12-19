Police: Gladewater man busted in middle of church burglary

Gladewater police say a man suspected of burglarizing a church was caught in the middle of the act.

Tuesday morning officials responded to the First United Methodist Church in the 200 block of West Quitman Avenue.

When officers arrived they found Gary Dwayne Green, 31, of Gladewater, inside the church.

Gladewater Police Department Chief Rob Vine says Green will be charged with burglary of a building. He is currently in the Gregg County Jail, charged with criminal trespass.

Vine says officers are still investigating to determine if Green is connected to two previous burglaries at the church on Dec. 10 and Dec. 13.

During those incidents, a Mac computer, flat screen television, DVD player and $800 Yamaha keyboard were stolen.

