Police: Man sexually assaulted teen at Longview motel

Longview police have arrested a Longview man accused of forcing his way into a motel room and sexually assaulting a teenager Monday morning.

Michael Dashun Orange, 28, is charged with sexual assault.

Longview police spokesman Sgt. Shane McCarter said police were dispatched to the motel at 7:30 a.m. in reference to a criminal trespass call.

McCarter said when officers arrived, they learned the motel manager had called the police. A 16-year-old was in the lobby and had told the manager they had been sexually assaulted by Orange when Orange forced his way into the juvenile’s room.

McCarter said the juvenile was in the room alone before the assault happened. McCarter would not comment on what the gender of the juvenile was.

Police found Orange in his room and arrested him. McCarter said Orange was not known to the victim.

