Police: Truck driver hauling cocaine in cab arrested

Lone Star Police arrested a man for attempting to distribute cocaine and hauling it in his 18 wheeler.

Robert Turner, of Arkansas, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with an invalid license.

On Dec. 18, around 4:30 p.m. police were dispatched to Main Street in reference to a suspicious driver in a semi, attempting to sell illegal narcotics.

Lone Star Officer Stephen Rathbun located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on it for a traffic violation. The officer detected numerous signs of deceptive behavior while speaking with Turner. Consent was given to search the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, officers noticed there was suspected cocaine located in the cab.

Turner was booked into the Morris County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.