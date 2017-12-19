Bald eagle recovering after tangling with trampoline - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
HOUSTON, TX (KLTV) -

An American Bald Eagle is recovering after being rescued after a run-in with a trampoline net.

Texas Game Wardens say the bird was found in Cypress, Texas.

Sunday, a resident called officials to say they had found the bird in their backyard and that it appeared to be tangled in their trampoline net.

A Harris County Game Warden rescued the wounded bird and took it to to the Wildlife Center of Texas in Houston for medical attention.

