Smith County approves completion of two large road projects

Smith County:

The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, December 19, 2017, approved the completion and final payment of two large road projects in the county.

The Commissioners Court voted to accept the completion of the construction contract with Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd., for road improvements to County Road 1261 (Big Eddy Road), as well as CR 1253. The contract was approved for $1,274,544, and was completed for $1,129,340, with an underrun of $145,204, Smith County Engineer Frank Davis reported.

From Farm-to-Market Road 2661 to Texas Highway 155, west of Noonday, Big Eddy Road was widened from 22 feet to 26 feet, repaired, overlaid and striped. A concrete culvert pipe was also replaced.

Widening the heavily traveled road will make it safer, Davis said.

Pennie and Clint Drives, also known as CR 1253, were also improved. The two roads, which run off of Big Eddy Road, had their bases remixed, reshaped and overlaid.

“This is truly one of the best road improvements we’ve done since I’ve been on the court, in terms of long-term growth and safety,” Commissioner Jeff Warr said. Big Eddy Road is in the area he serves – Precinct 1.

The Commissioners Court also voted to accept the completion of the construction contract with Reynolds & Kay Ltd. for road improvements to County Road 2328 (Deerwood Estates), CR 2323 and CR 2294.

The contract was approved for $423,640 and was completed for $423,716, for an overrun of $76, Davis reported.

Work to CR 2328 included grinding the existing surface and existing base, reshaping it and compacting it to make a new road base out of it. The road was then overlaid with 2 inches of hot mix.

The improvement project also included work to CR 2294, or Michael Street, which received a new overlay, and work to improve CR 2323, or Wood Mead Drive.

All three roads are in precinct 1, and are in the same Whitehouse Independent School District area and are heavily populated subdivisions, Davis said.

The projects were funded by the Road and Bridge Department’s Special Project Fund.