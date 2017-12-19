Smith County jury duty canceled Wednesday - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Smith County jury duty canceled Wednesday

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Smith County:

Smith County has canceled jury duty for Wednesday, December 20, 2017.

Smith County residents who were planning to report for jury duty Wednesday with their yellow cards don’t have to make the trip to the Smith County Courthouse.

No new panels will be needed Wednesday, Smith County Jury Coordinator Lisa Bennett said.

However, if you have been asked to return for jury duty by a specific court, you must still report.

