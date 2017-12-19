Judge approves alleged Tyler marijuana kingpin’s reversal of guilty plea

Wills Point Earnest O. Woods Elementary School had a special surprise this morning. Neal McCoy stopped by to recite the pledge of allegiance with students. McCoy has been reciting the pledgeMore >>
The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, December 19, 2017, approved the completion and final payment of two large road projects in the county.More >>
Smith County: Smith County has cancelled jury duty for Wednesday, December 20, 2017.More >>
An alleged leader of an East Texas drug trafficking ring has been given a reprieve after a federal judge signed off on his withdrawal of a guilty plea.More >>
A Scroggins woman faces up to 40 years in prison following a federal grand jury indictment involving drugs and 15 guns.More >>
